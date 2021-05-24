Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share
Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.www.modernreaders.com