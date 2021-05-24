Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.00.