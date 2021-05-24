newsbreak-logo
Baldwin, WI

John Waughtal

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Henry Waughtal, age 87 of Baldwin, Wisconsin, died on May 15, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center. John was born on October 30, 1933 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to George and Selma (Anderson) Waughtal. He graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1953. John joined the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1953 to 1955, and continued with the Army Reserve until 1961. After returning from active duty service, John worked at the Waughtal General Store for two years. He began a long career with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 1957 as a Conservation Aide, before serving the counties of Pierce and St. Croix in Wildlife Management as a Natural Resources (Wildlife) Technician. John enjoyed working with the “DNR Crew.” He was involved in numerous Wildlife Management activities including wildlife damage control, habitat management, and public information services. John participated in the turkey reintroduction program. He was responsible for implementing the “Project Respect” program, for which he received Wildlife Bureau recognition for his exceptional performance and achievement. John was the first, and only, individual to accomplish this high level of participation in the hunter/landowner program. Examples of his assistance to other functions included performing law enforcement duties and assisting Fisheries Management with cold and warm water pond operations, rough fish removal, and trout stocking. John devotedly and outstandingly served the people of the State of Wisconsin for 34 years, before retiring in 1991.

