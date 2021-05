The East Bernard Brahmarettes got two strong pitching performances from sophomore Lexie Warncke as they swept the Tarkington Ladyhorns in Tomball. Warncke in two games allowed six hits and five walks, striking out 25 Tarkington batters. The sophomore ace has been on a roll this season, in her last six games, she has a 0.47 ERA to go with 77 strikeouts. Warncke has allowed eight hits during that span.