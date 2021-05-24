newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnrc#Quarterly Earnings#Zacks Investment Research#Research Analysts#Investment Analysts#Gnrc#Eps#Roth Capital#Peg#Thomson Reuters#Cmo Russell S Minick#Corbenic Partners Llc#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Hwg Holdings Lp#Generac Stock#Stock Analysts#Company Stock#Q3#Equity#Technology Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,828 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $301,228.82 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 22,459 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Increased by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT at $7.80

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 647 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 942 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Acquires $38,750.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.