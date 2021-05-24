Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac's Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.