The Litecoin price continues to drop with a loss of 0.95% after touching the daily high of $208 as it currently trades at $197. LTC/USD experienced a 0.95% price drop over the past 24 hours of trading which may be caused by the fact that Bitcoin is also dropping. The Litecoin price is now trading near the 9-day moving average within the channel but looks like it might be headed beneath it. Meanwhile, a break beneath this 9-day MA could see LTC/USD headed towards the $150 level and it is likely to occur if Bitcoin (BTC) continues to drop over these next few days.