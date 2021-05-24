Kevin Roach
Surrounded by love, Kevin T. Roach, age 46, passed away on May 18, 2021 after suffering multiple strokes. Kevin was born to Tim and Sandie Roach at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated in 1993 from Regis High School where he participated in basketball, football, and track. He earned his bachelors degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1997 and began his career as a CPA in Chicago, IL. Kevin then moved to Woodbury, MN and has called that home ever since.www.leadertelegram.com