Kevin Roach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank Dove Healthcare with the Sunshine Award. The staff comes to work every day and they get to know everyone they come across. They ask the residents about their lives, asking about their families and even sports. The staff knows what everyone likes to talk about. I want to thank them for taking the time for the families that are going through a rough time during the covid pandemic. They let family member of the residents go to the outside of their windows and that helps both the residents and their families a lot. I want to thank them for everything they do.