newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater, WI

UW-Whitewater baseball team advances to regionals

By Tom Miller tmiller@gazettextra.com
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLD8w_0a8x0Ae200

The UW-Whitewater baseball team made its WIAC Tournament short and sweet—but not all that easy—and now turns its attention to the NCAA Division III regional tournament.

And they once again won’t have to pack any bags.

The Warhawks won both their games Friday and then beat UW-Stevens Point 13-9 on Saturday on their home field to earn the program’s third consecutive and seventh overall WIAC Tournament championship.

The Warhawks (37-5) will host the six-team, double-elimination regional tournament that starts Thursday. The five other teams in the tournament were announced late Sunday night.

While the other five teams will spend today booking flights and hotel reservations, the Warhawks can spend their day preparing for the regional.

“This is a fun time,” Warhawks coach John Vodenlich said Sunday night. “We’ll have a light day Monday with a meeting and a short practice and then the coaches will get together for scouting.

“With classes being over, we can give 100% of our attention to baseball.”

In the WIAC Tournament, the Warhawks struggled to beat La Crosse in their opening game Friday 5-4.

The No. 4-seeded Eagles took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. The No. 2-seeded Warhawks tied it on Nick Santoro’s two-run triple in the second. Solo homers by Tucker Criswell and Donovan Brandl gave Whitewater a 4-2 lead, but La Crosse tied it at 4-all with a two-run seventh.

Sam Vomhof became the hero of the day with a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth.

Whitewater carried that momentum over to its second game of the day. Behind the one-hit pitching of Westin Muir, the Warhawks cruised past Stout 10-0 in a game called after the seventh inning.

Muir struck out 11 and walked just one in his seven innings.

“He was lights out,” Vodenlich said. “He gave up a hit to the first batter on the second pitch of the night. He didn’t allow a hit after that.”

The win put the Warhawks in a prime spot, needing to win just one game for the WIAC Tournament title. Their championship round opponent was Stevens Point, which had shared the regular-season title with the Warhawks.

The Pointers lost to Stout 15-0 in the tournament opener Friday and had to beat Whitewater twice to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III bid.

The Pointers appeared set to force a second game with a five-run sixth inning that gave them a 9-6 lead.

Then the Warhawks put together a bottom of the seventh inning that made Vodenlich proud.

The first two batters made outs, but Brandl singled and scored on Matt Korman’s double.

Pinch-hitter Ben Wilkins singled to score Korman. Ryan Norton also singled to bring up Zach Campbell.

Campbell doubled to deep right center field to score both runners and put Whitewater ahead 10-9.

Korman’s two-out, three-run homer in the eighth allowed the Warhawks to exhale and begin planning for the regional.

“He just annihilated it,” Vodenlich said.

“It was just an awesome game,” he said.

And another awesome season for the UW-Whitewater baseball program continues.

WIAC TOURNAMENT

RESULTS FRIDAY

(Double elimination)

At UW-Whitewater

Game 1—Whitewater (No. 2 seed) 5, La Crosse (3) 4

Game 2—Stout (4) 15, Stevens Point (1) 0, 7 innings

Game 3—Stevens Point 12, La Crosse 8 (La Crosse eliminated)

Game 4—Whitewater 10, Stout 0, 7 innings

RESULTS SATURDAY

Game 5—Stevens Point 8, Stout 3 (Stout eliminated)

Game 6—Whitewater 13, Stevens Point 9 (Stevens Point eliminated)

UW-Whitewater receives conference’s automatic NCAA bid.

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
227
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Whitewater, WI
College Sports
City
Stevens Point, WI
Whitewater, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Team#Uw#Home Field#Center Field#Eagles#Wiac Tournament#Ncaa Division Iii#Uw Stevens Point#Pointers#Uw Whitewater Game 1#Stout 0#Stout 3#Conference#Solo Homers#Double Elimination#Pinch Hitter Ben#Fun Time#Score Korman#Vodenlich Proud#Outs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Whitewater, WIMount Vernon News

Oku, Ladies move on to DIII women's tennis quarterfinal

WHITEWATER, Wis. – Three straight wins in singles play propelled the Kenyon College women's tennis team to a 5-1 victory over the University of Saint Thomas in the third round of the NCAA Division III Championship tournament on Sunday, May 16, in Whitewater, Wisconsin. The win improved the No. 12-ranked...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

No. 3 UW-Whitewater Baseball Closes Regular Season With Road Win

Assistant Athletic Director, Strategic Communications and Branding. No. 3 UW-Whitewater Baseball Closes Regular Season With Road Win. The No. 3 ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team capped the 2021 regular season Sunday afternoon with a 7-6 victory in 13 innings at UW-Oshkosh in a non-conference game. The Warhawks (34-5 overall),...
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Warhawk Softball Splits First Two of WIAC Championship Series

Assistant Athletic Director, Strategic Communications and Branding. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater softball team forced a third and decisive game in the final series of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Presented by Culver’s Saturday with a 9-0 victory in six innings at UW-Oshkosh. After a 2-1 setback in the opener,...
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Softball roundup: Jefferson puts up 48 runs in doubleheader

WHITEWATER — The Jefferson softball team outscored Whitewater, 48-1, during a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday at Whitewater High School. The Eagles (11-0) won the first game 27-1 and the second 21-0. In the first game, Aidyn Messmann was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, powering in six RBIs in...
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Stoughton grad Olson ready to coach in FCS championship

Ten years ago, Ryan Olson was sitting behind a desk in the Stoughton Parks and Recreation office working as an intern while he finished his final semester of college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Olson, a 2008 Stoughton High School graduate, dabbled in part-time coaching for the Stoughton Vikings’ high...
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin football moves up in the latest USA TODAY preseason rankings

After the completion of spring camp and spring games around the country, USA TODAY updated their list of the top 25 teams heading into the 2021 college football season. Wisconsin moved up a spot while staying in the top 15. The Badgers jumped from 14 to 13 in the rankings, with USA TODAY citing Wisconsin’s defense as the justification for their preseason expectations:
Whitewater, WI939thegame.com

Pointer Update

WHITEWATER, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP softball team was eliminated from the WIAC Tournament with a 2-1 loss at Whitewater on Thursday. Becca Geiyer gave the Pointers a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the fifth inning. The Warhawks tied the game in the 6th and won it with a lead-off homer in the 8th inning.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

UW-Whitewater Golf Finishes 12th at NCAA Championship

Assistant Athletic Director, Strategic Communications and Branding. UW-Whitewater Golf Finishes 12th at NCAA Championship. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater golf team wrapped up its 2021 season Friday by placing 12th at the 72-hole NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Mich. The Warhawks moved up...
Whitewater, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Miller: Numbers always add up for UW-Whitewater softball

Brenda Volk has a way with numbers. Up until this school year, Volk taught two math courses a semester at UW-Whitewater. She also is in her 23rd season—24 if you count last year’s cancelled one—as the school’s softball coach. After the Warhawks’ 9-0 victory over UW-River Falls on Tuesday afternoon in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game, Volk’s overall record is 679-272-5.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

UW-Whitewater Women’s Tennis Advances to NCAA Second Round

Assistant Athletic Director, Strategic Communications and Branding. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s tennis team posted a 5-0 victory against Concordia Wisconsin on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship at Wangerin Courts in Whitewater. With their 12th straight dual win, the Warhawks (13-5 overall) advance...
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Dunning’s Homer Sends UW-W Softball to WIAC Championship

Assistant Athletic Director, Strategic Communications and Branding. Dunning’s Homer Sends UW-Whitewater Softball to WIAC Championship. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater softball team punched its ticket to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship series Thursday with a thrilling 2-1 victory over UW-Stevens Point in a conference tournament semifinal presented by Culver’s at van Steenderen Softball Complex.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Wisconsin's 2021 schedule game-by-game from easiest to most difficult

110. That’s the number of days before Sept. 4 when the Penn State Nittany Lions visit Camp Randall Stadium and the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2021 football season. While some big-name schools are on Wisconsin’s 2021 slate, the schedule is actually manageable. Almost all of the big games are at home. Ohio State is nowhere to be seen. And out-of-conference bouts against Army and Eastern Michigan will give the team valuable experience before the must-win games come up.