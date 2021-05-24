UW-Whitewater baseball team advances to regionals

The UW-Whitewater baseball team made its WIAC Tournament short and sweet—but not all that easy—and now turns its attention to the NCAA Division III regional tournament.

And they once again won’t have to pack any bags.

The Warhawks won both their games Friday and then beat UW-Stevens Point 13-9 on Saturday on their home field to earn the program’s third consecutive and seventh overall WIAC Tournament championship.

The Warhawks (37-5) will host the six-team, double-elimination regional tournament that starts Thursday. The five other teams in the tournament were announced late Sunday night.

While the other five teams will spend today booking flights and hotel reservations, the Warhawks can spend their day preparing for the regional.

“This is a fun time,” Warhawks coach John Vodenlich said Sunday night. “We’ll have a light day Monday with a meeting and a short practice and then the coaches will get together for scouting.

“With classes being over, we can give 100% of our attention to baseball.”

In the WIAC Tournament, the Warhawks struggled to beat La Crosse in their opening game Friday 5-4.

The No. 4-seeded Eagles took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. The No. 2-seeded Warhawks tied it on Nick Santoro’s two-run triple in the second. Solo homers by Tucker Criswell and Donovan Brandl gave Whitewater a 4-2 lead, but La Crosse tied it at 4-all with a two-run seventh.

Sam Vomhof became the hero of the day with a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth.

Whitewater carried that momentum over to its second game of the day. Behind the one-hit pitching of Westin Muir, the Warhawks cruised past Stout 10-0 in a game called after the seventh inning.

Muir struck out 11 and walked just one in his seven innings.

“He was lights out,” Vodenlich said. “He gave up a hit to the first batter on the second pitch of the night. He didn’t allow a hit after that.”

The win put the Warhawks in a prime spot, needing to win just one game for the WIAC Tournament title. Their championship round opponent was Stevens Point, which had shared the regular-season title with the Warhawks.

The Pointers lost to Stout 15-0 in the tournament opener Friday and had to beat Whitewater twice to earn the conference’s automatic NCAA Division III bid.

The Pointers appeared set to force a second game with a five-run sixth inning that gave them a 9-6 lead.

Then the Warhawks put together a bottom of the seventh inning that made Vodenlich proud.

The first two batters made outs, but Brandl singled and scored on Matt Korman’s double.

Pinch-hitter Ben Wilkins singled to score Korman. Ryan Norton also singled to bring up Zach Campbell.

Campbell doubled to deep right center field to score both runners and put Whitewater ahead 10-9.

Korman’s two-out, three-run homer in the eighth allowed the Warhawks to exhale and begin planning for the regional.

“He just annihilated it,” Vodenlich said.

“It was just an awesome game,” he said.

And another awesome season for the UW-Whitewater baseball program continues.

WIAC TOURNAMENT

RESULTS FRIDAY

(Double elimination)

At UW-Whitewater

Game 1—Whitewater (No. 2 seed) 5, La Crosse (3) 4

Game 2—Stout (4) 15, Stevens Point (1) 0, 7 innings

Game 3—Stevens Point 12, La Crosse 8 (La Crosse eliminated)

Game 4—Whitewater 10, Stout 0, 7 innings

RESULTS SATURDAY

Game 5—Stevens Point 8, Stout 3 (Stout eliminated)

Game 6—Whitewater 13, Stevens Point 9 (Stevens Point eliminated)

UW-Whitewater receives conference’s automatic NCAA bid.