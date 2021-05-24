Allen Temple holds Unity in the Community event

A special church service dedicated to bringing members of the community and law enforcement together under one roof.

"It was a complete blessing to have each one of them here," said Brenda Christie

This just days following strained tensions in the community due to recent incidents involving the Tallahassee Police Department.

A use of force claim by Jacqeuz Kirkland, after police arrested him for driving under the influence last week.

TPD releasing this body cam video showing Kirkland grabbing the vest of the arresting officer.

TPD said the use of force was justified.

Some now fear, incidents like Kirkland's may make bonds worse between police and people in town, something Chief Lawrence Revell said they're actively working to fix.

"The church is the perfect place to start. The church is about bringing people together and Christ is about bringing people together and so what better place to start than the church," said Revell.

Kathy Thomas lives in the Southside. Thomas says she appreciates the work leaders are doing to come together with people during such a difficult time.

"We do have to come together a little bit more," said Thomas. "It doesn't matter what color you are, black white purple or green. It's time for us to get involved, loved one another and just help one another also."

Also at today's special community service, the church raised more than $2,000 to help two Rickards High School seniors go to college.