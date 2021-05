Despite rising almost 2x from its lows in March 2020, at the current price near $8 per share, we believe Coty stock (NYSE: COTY) has further upside potential. Coty, a cosmetics manufacturer, saw its stock rise from $4.50 to over $8 off its recent bottom, a little more than the S&P which increased by more than 80% from its lows. Further, the stock is actually down around 25% from the level it was at before the pandemic. We believe that Coty stock could regain its recent high of around $10, rising more than 15% from its current level, driven by expectations of strong demand recovery and promising Q3 2021 earnings. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 30% Change In Coty Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.