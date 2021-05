The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed its commitment to ban all products which use flavoured tobacco in a push to significantly drive down the numbers deaths from smoking-relating illnesses. On Thursday, the FDA outlined its proposal to issue product standards which will effectively prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavour in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavours (including menthol) in cigars. The market value of the tobacco manufacturing industry in the United States according to last year’s figures, stands at 47.39 billion dollars. However, tobacco production in the US is in decline – as is the number of people smoking. In 1965, there were 50 million smokers in the US but that figure currently stands at under 40 million, according to the CDC’s most recent data. Nationwide, the smoking rate for young people has dropped by 3.7% but a 2019 survey by the FDA found that 28% of high-school students are vaping.