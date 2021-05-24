newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

No. 8 seed Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz in Game 1

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoOBW_0a8wygfS00

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, change 15 to 17; several tweaks elsewhere

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team’s home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA’s new play-in tournament to qualify.

The Jazz were short-handed after All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was ruled out of the game in the afternoon. Mitchell, who missed the last month of the regular season, had said Sunday morning at shootaround that his sprained ankle was feeling better and that he was ready to play.

Former Grizzlies guard Mike Conley played well for the Jazz with 22 points and 11 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic lit up to score 29 points -- all in the second half -- to lead Utah.

After finishing with the NBA’s best record at 52-20, however, the Jazz no longer own home-court advantage in this round.

Rudy Gobert had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, but he fouled out with over four minutes remaining. The Jazz still made a strong push in the final portion of the game.

They were trailing 94-77 with 9:41 left and, led by Bogdanovic, got within one point at 110-109 after he hit a 3-pointer and then was fouled on purpose for two more points on the ensuing possession.

Dillon found his way to the basket after a timeout with four seconds left, putting the Grizzlies up by three. But Bogdanovic’s desperation 3-point heave in the final seconds was off.

Game 2 will be Wednesday night, also in Salt Lake City.

Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Kyle Anderson added 14 points and six steals for a Grizzlies squad that is playing in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Trainers determined that Mitchell wasn’t quite ready to be cleared after evaluating him following the morning shootaround. Mitchell was not included on the Jazz’s injury list ahead of the game.

“Hopefully he’ll be out there soon,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said in his pregame interview. “They’ll evaluate him day-to-day.”

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Home Game#Editorsnote#The Game#Golden State#Lead#San Antonio#2nd Graf#Salt Lake City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Mike Conley returning on Friday?

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley remain OUT Friday vs. the Nuggets. Juwan Morgan is also OUT (right heel soreness). But Udoka Azubuike is PROBABLE after missing most of the season with a right ankle sprain. 1 week ago – via Twitter andyblarsen. Andy Larsen: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Warriors host Jazz, look to close in on play-in berth

In the closing stretch of their quest for their first Western Conference title in 23 years, the Utah Jazz will hit the road for a clash with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. It will be a meeting of teams on a roll as the Jazz have won five...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Donovan Mitchell ruled out until the playoffs

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out of the Utah Jazz’s final 3 regular season games and will not travel with the team for its road trip. He’ll be re-evaluated prior to the playoffs. 4 days ago – via Twitter tribjazz. Eric Walden: Quin Snyder said that Donovan Mitchell...
NBAbangthebook.com

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Free Pick – 05/10/21

The last week of the NBA regular season begins on Monday. Teams are still looking to avoid the play-in tournament and also improve their playoff seeding wherever possible. Other teams are just playing out the string on the season. Determining motivations in the Association is a tough thing to do, especially with players sitting out left and right.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#1525Utah Jazz#1526Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz hope to keep their five-game win streak alive when heading to the Chase Center on Monday for a run-in with the baby-faced assassin, Steph Curry, and the Golden State Warriors. Curry and company got the best of Utah when the two teams last met up back in March. So he’ll be looking for a little déjà vu following the Warriors’ clean sweep of a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jazz rule out Donovan Mitchell for final three regular-season games

The Utah Jazz ruled out guards Mike Conley (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) for their Wednesday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be the ninth straight game missed by Conley and 14th consecutive game missed by Mitchell. The Jazz also announced on Tuesday that Mitchell, who is...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell’s return date could prove problematic

Cautious moves could cost the Utah Jazz their continuity come playoff time. The Utah Jazz announced on Friday that Donovan Mitchell will be out at least another week as the two-time NBA All-Star recovers from a sprained right ankle he suffered on April 16 during a home victory versus the Indiana Pacers. He has already missed the past 11 contests and, given this latest update, will be out of action for no fewer than four more.
NBANBA

Utah Jazz beat the Kings to claim the NBA's best regular season record

After 144 days of NBA basketball — 72 games, 190 Rudy Gobert blocks, 1,401 Donovan Mitchell points, 305 Mike Conley assists, 208 Jordan Clarkson 3-pointers — the Utah Jazz wrapped up the regular season Sunday with one more win and, for the first time in franchise history, the league’s best record.
NBAtheScore

Mitchell out for rest of regular season, will be re-evaluated before playoffs

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss the team's final three games of the regular season after having his sprained ankle re-evaluated Tuesday, the team announced. He'll be re-evaluated again before the playoffs start. Mitchell, 24, hasn't played since injuring his ankle on April 16 in a win over the...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAslcdunk.com

An ode to Utah’s heroes down the stretch

The Indiana Pacers are in town to tussle with the Utah Jazz. Despite some recent inconsistency, the Jazz remain atop the league’s standings, but just 1.0 game ahead of the Phoenix Suns. There’s 17 games to go. Virtually everything has broke right for Utah thus far. Can it continue just...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Will Donovan Mitchell make All-NBA? It’s a $32 million question to the Utah Jazz

This week, the collective decisions of 100 NBA media members are worth $32 million to the Utah Jazz. Let me explain. You’ll remember that Donovan Mitchell signed a maximum contract extension this summer, but the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement has a provision that says that Mitchell’s maximum can be for a higher percentage of the salary cap if he makes All-NBA in the season before his extension kicks in.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Fall To Warriors, First Place Lead Shrinks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz furious comeback came up short against the Golden State Warriors, falling 119-116 with three games left in the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points including 24 points in the fourth quarter to erase an 18 point deficit, but ultimately the Jazz fell to the Warriors in the final road game against a playoff opponent.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/12

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBANBC Sports

Mitchell, Conley out for possible Dubs-Jazz playoff preview

Of the four games remaining on the Warriors' regular-season schedule, certain contests can reasonably be expected to be more difficult than others. While it would be extremely unwise for Golden State to overlook its final two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns projects to be a more daunting task.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Monday Picks

IND (-6.5) vs. CLE, O/U: 229.5. The WAS-ATL matchup will be a popular target and rightfully so, as the Wizards are without Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook still has motivation to win. I'd expect most lineups to have multiple pieces from the Washington side while Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are appealing options for game stacks.