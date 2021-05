The U.S. federal government followed a balanced-budget policy for 181 years, from its first year of operations in 1789 through 1969. That policy had three components: (1) regular operations were paid for with current revenues from taxes and tariffs; (2) borrowing was reserved for wars, other emergencies such as economic depressions, and investments in national development (territory, harbors, transportation); and (3) debts accumulated for those purposes were paid down by subsequent budget surpluses and economic growth. The policy was followed imperfectly but with impressive consistency.