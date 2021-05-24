Talking Chop Podcast Episode 289: Austin Riley’s power surge, winning big against the Pirates and more

The 2021 Atlanta Braves have had a complex season so far. A stumble out of the gate and a weak series with the Miami Marlins placed them in a corner. Looking back over the past couple of weeks, there are still things to be excited about. The Braves accomplished their first successful road trip. Some of the key offensive players began to find their stroke. Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna had productive trips. Austin Riley showed flashes as well, along with Ehire Adrianza and Guillermo Heredia. After these successes, the Braves repeated things in a very good overall homestand. However, struggles with injuries and a lackluster bullpen continue to plague the Braves. Not to mention one of the worst doubleheaders in team history. So, let’s take a look back at the preceding and see the successes and the failures.