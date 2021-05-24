newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon D780

By Spencer Cox
Photography Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nikon Z6 II and Nikon D780 don’t look similar side by side. The Z6 II is a slim mirrorless camera, and the D780 – though not a huge for a DSLR – is still a DSLR. But beneath the surface, the two cameras have a lot in common. In...

photographylife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon D780#Nikon Dslr#Nikon D850#Mirrorless Camera#Rear Camera#Video Cameras#Photography Life#Processordual#Sensor180 000 Pixel#120p4k Uhd#Hdmi#Cipa#Iso#Featurenikon Z6 Iinikon#Mirrorless Versus Dslr#Native Z Series Lenses#Low Light Af#Dslrs#Optical Viewfinder#Camera Image
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicscamerajabber.com

HOW TO... Nikon Z6, Z7, Z5, Z6 II, Z7II and Z50 autofocus system explained

As they were Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 introduced a new autofocus (AF) system to get to grips with. This is also present in the new APS-C format Nikon Z50 and the full-frame Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II. Unlike Nikon’s DSLRs, the Z6, Z7, Z5, Z6 II, Z7 II and Z50 rely on a hybrid AF system. This means they use both phase detection and contrast detection. However, as they have different sensors with different pixel counts, they don’t have the same number of AF points. The 45.7Mp Z 7 and Z7 II have 493 AF points and the 24.5Mp Z 6, Z6 II and Z5 have 273 points. In each case, these AF points cover approximately 90% of the sensor. That means that you can focus closer to the edges of the frame than with a Nikon DSLR like the D850. Similarly, the Nikon Z50 has a 209-point hybrid AF system and the points cover 90% of its imaging area. Nikon introduced Eye detection focusing to the Z6 and Z7 with a firmware update. This is also present in the Z6 II and Z7II without any need to upgrade the firmware. What’s more, it works in both still and video with the Mark II cameras. Follow the link to read how to use Nikon Eye detection AF.
ElectronicsPhotography Life

Nikon FTZ Adapter Lens Compatibility, Explained

If you’re using a Nikon Z camera, it’s important to check before buying any non-Z-series lenses to make sure they’re compatible with Nikon’s FTZ adapter. This comprehensive article goes into the compatibility of various Nikon and third-party lenses when using the FTZ adapter. Although the FTZ adapter is a good...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Great Prices on Refurbished Canon, Nikon, and Fuji Camera Gear

These cameras are pretty much brand new, and you can give them a good home today. We took a bit of a deep dive into the Amazon refurbished pages. There’s a whole lot on there! For those who don’t know, refurbishing a product is like taking parts of it that are old and filling it with new parts. In general, they’re pretty much brand new products. Amazon has loads of refurbished lenses, Canon gear, Nikon gear, Fujifilm gear, and even stuff from DJI.
Electronicsphonemantra.com

Viltrox Shows Six New Nikon Z-Mount Auto Focus Lenses

Three are for APS-C cameras, three are for full frame cameras. Viltrox Shows Six New Nikon Z-Mount Auto Focus Lenses. The list of new products includes six models with Nikon Z mount and autofocus. Three of them are for APS-C cameras , three are for full-frame cameras. The list looks like this: Viltrox AF 24mm f / 1.8 Z, Viltrox AF 35mm f / 1.8 Z, Viltrox AF 50mm f / 1.8 Z, Viltrox AF 23mm f / 1.4 Z, Viltrox AF 33mm f / 1.4 Z, Viltrox AF 56mm f / 1.4 Z.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
ElectronicsTechRadar

More discontinued Nikon lenses signal the end for its beginner DSLRs

Several Nikon F-mount lenses appear to be on the discontinued chopping block, signaling a possible end to some classic DSLR camera glass – and maybe Nikon’s beginner DSLR cameras. As spotted by Nikon Rumors, seven F-mount lenses are listed as ‘old product’ on Nikon Japan’s website or appear in the...
Electronicspetapixel.com

TIPA 2021 World Awards: Sony and Nikon Cameras Lead the Pack

The Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has announced the winners of the TIPA World Awards 2021, which brings attention to what it considers to be the best cameras and lenses for photographers across a range of skill levels. While it is early in 2020, TIPA classifies products for its 2021...
ElectronicsEOSHD

Has Nikon got a cinema camera range in development?

It’s been a bit of a trend for Nikon shooters to jump ship to Sony, Fuji and Panasonic in recent years. I even know a few myself. I am hearing rumours that Nikon might be about to finally wake up – to offer a broad range of filmmaking camera equipment (and lenses) for professionals.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Nikon Z50 could soon get trio of tasty prime lenses from Viltrox

The Nikon Z50 could soon be getting three new very promising APS-C prime lenses, thanks to Chinese camera accessories maker Viltrox. The lens manufacturer has shown off several unannounced lenses at the China International Photographic Equipment and Technology Fair, including three prime lenses for Z-mount series APS-C cameras. These are the Viltrox AF 23mm f/1.4 Z, AF 33mm f/1.4 Z and AF 56mm f/1.4 Z.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

Nikon BEATS Canon!!! Sony Rumor FAIL!!!

This fix is brought to you by http://squarespace.com/froknowsphoto get your 14 day FREE trial and if you decide it’s for you, use the code FroKnowsPhoto at checkout to get 10% off your first order. This week we have stories about 1 inch sensors coming to a Sharp phone. Pentax scoring...
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Zenit releases four new prime lenses for Sony, Nikon and Canon

Russian lens manufacturer Zenit has announced four new manual focus prime lenses. A 60mm f/2.8 macro and 58mm f/1.9 are made for Nikon F and Canon EF, whereas 50mm f/1.5 and 35mm f/2 are made for Sony E-mount cameras. Nikon F and Canon EF lenses. Zenitar 60mm f/2.8 Macro. The...
ElectronicsSolidSmack

Best Nikon Cameras 2021 Review

Just like Canon and Sony, Nikon is one of the leading brands we trust when it comes to the selection of the best cameras for photography. The brand is known for its DSLR, mirrorless, and point-and-shoot cameras. Of course, mirrorless and DSLR cameras (compared to compact models) come with more...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Nikon Suspends Orders for DSLR Lens, Cites ‘Production Reasons’

After several reports that Nikon was discontinuing or delaying the production of DSLR lenses without comment, the company has broken its silence. Citing “production reasons,” the company is temporarily suspending orders for the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR DSLR lens. In a public notice published on Nikon...
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

Nikon slashes up to £360 off Z-series gear in latest Instant Savings scheme

Nikon has launched its 2021 Instant Savings summer promotion across the UK, offering generous discounts across the entire Z range of mirrorless cameras and vast majority of its lenses. As with previous 'instant savings' promotions, the discount is applied at the point of purchase, rather than via a complicated cashback scheme, and is on top of any discounts that retailers may already be offering.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent: 83mm f/1.4 For The Canon RF Mount

And here is another Canon patent for an RF mount lens. Spotted by Hi Lows Note, Canon patent application 2021-81531A (Japan) discusses optical formulas for a 83mm f/1.4 lens for full frame mirrorless cameras, i.e. for the EOS R camera system. Embodiment 1. Focal length (mm): 82.87. F number: 1.45.