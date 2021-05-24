Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon D780

As they were Nikon’s first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 introduced a new autofocus (AF) system to get to grips with. This is also present in the new APS-C format Nikon Z50 and the full-frame Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II. Unlike Nikon’s DSLRs, the Z6, Z7, Z5, Z6 II, Z7 II and Z50 rely on a hybrid AF system. This means they use both phase detection and contrast detection. However, as they have different sensors with different pixel counts, they don’t have the same number of AF points. The 45.7Mp Z 7 and Z7 II have 493 AF points and the 24.5Mp Z 6, Z6 II and Z5 have 273 points. In each case, these AF points cover approximately 90% of the sensor. That means that you can focus closer to the edges of the frame than with a Nikon DSLR like the D850. Similarly, the Nikon Z50 has a 209-point hybrid AF system and the points cover 90% of its imaging area. Nikon introduced Eye detection focusing to the Z6 and Z7 with a firmware update. This is also present in the Z6 II and Z7II without any need to upgrade the firmware. What’s more, it works in both still and video with the Mark II cameras. Follow the link to read how to use Nikon Eye detection AF.