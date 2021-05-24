newsbreak-logo
Historic Committee

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose of the Historical Committee is to promote educational, cultural, economic and general welfare of the community by ensuring the preservation of structures and properties that represent the cultural heritage of the Village of Hanover Park and of the community prior to the Village's incorporation. Projects include scanning of historic photo's, organizing of historic materials and artifacts and maintenance of two historic cemeteries and documentation of plots, including mapping.

