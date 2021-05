The pandemic has pushed new thinking in health and wellness to the forefront of design. Consumers, office workers, and patients are more keenly focused on healthy buildings, partly driven by the increased focus on advanced cleaning protocols and air handling systems to address COVID-19. But patients are also more aware of the importance of environments that provide plenty of access to daylight and views, use low-VOC emitting materials, and foster connections to nature and the outdoors. These changes are putting pressure on the design, development, and construction industries to deliver buildings that help people feel safe inside. Clients also expect designers to aid their understanding of the measurable impacts of design decisions, including indoor air quality, building performance, and access to the outdoors.