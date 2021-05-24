George Floyd: Family and supporters mark one year since murder

One year ago on May 25, 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody, in full view of bystanders who captured cellphone video of Officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd with a knee on Floyd’s neck. In the weeks that followed, millions of people across the world marched in demonstrations lasting weeks; the four Minneapolis police officers involved, including Chauvin, were fired, then later arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter charges (Chauvin was found guilty of murder in April); and U.S. residents and businesses began to reckon with racial justice in a wave “nearly unparalleled in American history,” as the New York Times wrote this morning. Below are a few pieces highlighting the events of 2020-21. “A timeline of what has happened in the year since George Floyd’s death,” the New York Times.