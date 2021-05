It wasn’t difficult to see how much the start of the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament meant to players and their family and friends on Saturday. The area around the Owensboro Tennis Complex, directly in front of Centre Court, was littered with participants and spectators alike throughout the warm and sunny morning and afternoon. Metal bleachers and folding lawn chairs provided seating around the nine courts, fans cheered as big plays were made, and numerous pop-up tents provided shade as teams gathered or rested between matches.