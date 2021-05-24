External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In New York

Relations between Morocco and Spain continue to be convulsive. After the illegal entry of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, to Spain to receive hospital treatment for COVID, Morocco has repeatedly criticized the behavior of the Spanish Government after welcoming him as he was considered by the Alawite kingdom as a terrorist. This event has led to a series of diplomatic crises that have tightened the ropes between the two countries and have begun to affect relations in terms of security and immigration.