Japanese Convenience Store Lawson and Sarutahiko Coffee Link up for Three Tasty Blends

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarutahiko Coffee and Japanese conveneince store Lawson have teamed up for three tasty new blends. Each one is chilled, releasing just in time for the summer months. The flavors are “Kiritto BLACK,” which is a sugar-free black coffee; “Shinshin SWEET,” sweet latte; and “Craftsman’s,” unsweetened latte. According to a press release, the beverages are brewed from Brazilian and Ethiopian coffee beans, which are then roasted and blended separately in different stages. The two variations of latte come with Japanese milk that match perfectly with the beverages’ meticulous “roasting and extraction methods.”

hypebeast.com
