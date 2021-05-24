Japanese Convenience Store Lawson and Sarutahiko Coffee Link up for Three Tasty Blends

We pick our three favorite flavors from owner Ramat Wiley's new lineup of ethically sourced and charitable spice blends and salts. For Ramat Wiley, family is integral to cooking. Wiley’s Nigerian paternal grandmother was a chef, her own mother had been a social worker and before her father died, he took the time to teach Wiley one Yoruba word a day. She adopted one of those words, adun, which means flavor or sweetness, when opening Adun Spice Co. last July. By offering seven different hand-blended spice blends and ethically sourced salts, Wiley aims to liven up kitchens in Northeast Ohio by donating 10% of each month’s sales to a local Cleveland charity or chef in need. “I [want] some sort of philanthropy to give back everything that was given to me,” says Wiley. Here are three blends we love.