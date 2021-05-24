Air Jordan 1 Center Court Receives All-Black Makeover

Following the release of the “Chicago” colorway last week, up next for the Air Jordan 1 KO will be the “Storm Blue” pair which we get our first full look at today. This Air Jordan 1 KO gets done in a color combination of Storm Blue, White, and Black and features a canvas and leather construction throughout the upper with a white canvas serving as the base along with Storm Blue overlays. Black and royal then combine on the ankle/heel with more black on the leather Swooshes and the laces. A white rubber midsole and Storm Blue rubber outsole cap off the look on this Air Jordan 1 KO that is expected to release some time in September for $140. Make sure you click and bookmark our official Air Jordan 1 KO Storm Blue hub page to keep up with the latest updates.