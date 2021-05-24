newsbreak-logo
Air Jordan 1 Center Court Receives All-Black Makeover

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 1 Center Court has been given an all-black makeover, a sleek counterpart to the “White/Green” Stan Smith-look-alike seen just last week. Compared to previous iterations, this variant comes without any perforations. Instead, it has smooth full-grain uppers for a minimal look. “AIR JORDAN” branding is sewn at the top of the suede tongue, followed by a set of tonal laces. The rest of the shoe is kept nice and clean, except for intricately woven cloud-like patterns at the heel. All of these details rest over a crisp white midsole, offering a bold contrast to the low-profile sneaker.

