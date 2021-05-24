ANOWHEREMAN SS21 Is Filled With Sleek Cuts and Premium Fabrics

For Supreme SS21 Week 13, the NY-based brand will be teaming up with Vanson Leathers and also will be dropping two accessories that the masses have been waiting for. Although the Supreme x Vanson Leathers was included in the lookbook, it’s still a pleasant surprise to see the collection release. While the collaboration is something that we’ve seen become a common thing. For SS21, the duo will be teaming up for a Cordura Jacket, Leather Vest, Hooded Sweatshirt, Bags, and even more. Most of the items will be released in a multitude of colorways while displaying a spider-web theme. Along with an apparel collection, two accessories have been confirmed as well with the Supreme Woven Chaise Lounge, and the self-inflating sleep mat both dropping in a handful of color offerings.