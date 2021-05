With so many new Air Force 1’s releasing throughout the year, Nike looks for inspiration in unusual territory with its latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Milky Stork”. As it name suggest, this iteration pays homage to the Milky Stork found within the regions of Southeast Asia. Much like other animal-themed silhouettes, the model borrows cues from the animal in order to present a resemblance to its reference. Using color schemes found in the bird, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Milky Stork” offers a White leather upper. Black trimming and Black outsoles help contrast the overarching light colorway and presents a balance between the two. A Photon Dust Swoosh and Midsole allow the model to truly stand out with an embroidered stork on its lateral heel panel. To complete the design, Chile Red accents can be found on its tongue label and eyelets respectively.