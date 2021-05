The Wausaukee/Amberg Red Cross Blood Drive will be on Monday June 7th from 12:30-5:30 pm at the Amberg Community Center, N15935 Grant St., Amberg. Due to COVID blood drives have been cancelled all over. There is a great need for blood more than ever. Please consider donating, call Barb at 715-927-5213 for an appointment. They are trying to keep social distancing so appointments are important. Most past donors will be called, but if don't get a call, they can call too.