MARINETTE—Marinette County Facilities and Parks Director Marty Keyport gave an update to the Infrastructure Committee Wednesday on the goings-on in the county parks.. Because the past winter has been mild, Keyport said the parks have been open and in use for several months, but as the weather grows warmer they will start to see even more use. “It’s certainly looking like another year similar to last year. A lot of folks are getting outside and using the resources available to them right here in the county, and things are kicking off on a nice note,” he said.