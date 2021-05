Edwanike Harbour examines Kristin Peterson's love letter to the wackiness of a rural Wisconsin clan. This year’s Wisconsin Film Festival has managed to persevere while embracing a virtual format. While the offerings are not as numerous, they are no less engaging. Viewers don’t have to worry about long lines or parking, as they are free to view their selections from the comfort and safety of their homes. Sure, a certain camaraderie is lacking now that we’re not standing in line and comparing notes or reminiscing about past festivals; but the good folks of the fest have once again curated a heavily stacked smorgasbord of cinematic delights. Keeping within the theme of Wisconsin’s Own is director Kristin Peterson’s unusual relationship drama, Ringolevio (2020).