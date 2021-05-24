newsbreak-logo
Editorial: Cryptocurrency is not going away

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from Thomas L. Knapp, director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. Elon Musk is a man of many skills. He didn’t just make electric cars sexy,...

www.timesnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Financial Transactions#Financial News#Business News#Financial Markets#Bitcoins#Bitcoin Mining#Editor#Opinion#Energy#Senior News Analyst#Guest Editorials#Vehicle Purchases#Fossil Fuels#Apple Carts#Libertarian#Advocacy#Financier
StocksInvestorPlace

Why ARK’s Cathie Wood Blames ESG for the Crypto Crash

ARK Invest ETF manager Cathie Wood spoke at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 yesterday and she discussed why Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other cryptos were taking a beating. During a prerecorded interview, she went over the fall of crypto over the last couple of weeks while looking over why that happened. She contributes the fall to the environmental, social, and corporate governance and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
Marketsthecherawchronicle.com

Nobody can stop Bitcoin (BTC) anymore, says Binance CEO and CEO Ark Invest.

Although many people are concerned about the way governments and regulators are using it Cryptocurrency Too many people are convinced of one thing: No one can Bitcoin (BTC) Still close. One of these is Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the eldest Cryptocurrency exchange In the world. Say during 2021 compatibility,...
BusinessCoinDesk

Cathie Wood on Why Central Banks Will Add Bitcoin to Their Balance Sheets

A discussion with the ARK founder on bitcoin, ESG and, of course, Elon Musk. Today’s special edition of “The Breakdown” is a replay of NLW’s fireside chat with ARK’s Cathie Wood that premiered yesterday as a closing keynote at Consensus 2021. In this conversation, they discuss:. How macro going risk-off...
EconomySlate

Jack Dorsey’s Pointless Case That Bitcoin Can Be Green

For someone with two companies to run, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey spends a lot of time tweeting about cryptocurrency. His Twitter bio, in its entirely, reads, “#bitcoin” (with a golden Bitcoin emoji). These days, his feed is a near-constant flow of predictions for how crypto will change the world, with retweets of posts about how it can help Native Americans, support Afrofuturist art, and establish small, self-sustaining, “circular” Bitcoin-funded communities. As Dorsey told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2019, he thinks Bitcoin is “the best bet” when it comes to all cryptocurrencies because “it’s been the most resilient, it’s [been] around for 10 years, it has a great brand, and it’s been tested a bunch,” making it likely that Bitcoin could become “the native currency of the internet.” Now, Square has a crypto arm and owns hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin, and it recently teamed up with the firm Ark Invest (which just bought nearly $20 million of Bitcoin) to author a white paper titled “Bitcoin Is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future.” Last week, Dorsey tweeted it out (and Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, “True”):
Marketsai-cio.com

A Crypto Crackdown? Yardeni Sees One Coming

When hackers tied up the Colonial Pipeline for $4.4 million in ransom earlier this month, the company paid it—in Bitcoin. That move, to get its fuel moving again, has prompted a lot of rumbling about how the cryptocurrency should be more tightly regulated. But economist Ed Yardeni thinks a lot...
StocksNewsTimes

Elon Musk Continues to Back Dogecoin Over Its Competitors: Should You Take a Chance on the Meme Crypto?

In February, Elon Musk and other celebrities tweeted about Dogecoin — and the value of the coin increased by 37 percent in just 24 hours. These events pushed the cryptocurrency's market value over $10 billion. In May, Dogecoin's popularity skyrocketed again when Elon Musk announced Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment and proposed Dogecoin as a possible replacement. As Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and took polls to gain insight on public opinion, Dogecoin value increased 20 percent, sitting at 47 cents — that's up from just 8 cents in February.
Marketsu.today

Officials Can’t Shut Bitcoin Down, Ark’s Cathie Wood Explains Why

While giving a speech at the Consensus 2021 conference, founder of Ark Investment Management Cathie Wood stated that Bitcoin is impossible to shut down and BTC is "already on its way." She believes that regulators will come to terms with this fact soon. "Regulators will be 'a little more friendly'...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoiners 'Intensely Skeptical' Of Elon Musk Leading Bitcoin Mining Council

Bitcoiners around the world aren’t convinced that Elon Musk is the right person to lead the debate around “cleaner Bitcoin mining.”. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg TV, popular Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) proponent and partner at Castle Island Ventures Nic Carter said that Elon Musk isn’t the best person to take charge on working towards a more environmentally-friendly Bitcoin mining process.
Marketsdecrypt.co

This Bitcoin Startup Has an Unusual Plan to Improve Dogecoin

Bitcoin and Dogecoin are both top 10 coins. Image: Shutterstock. Crypto firm VeriBlock has proposed using Bitcoin transactions to back up Dogecoin transactions via a “proof-of-proof” model. VeriBlock sees it as protection against 51% majority attacks and also further justification for Bitcoin mining’s sizable energy footprint. Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work mining...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Ark's Wood says bitcoin ESG push makes solar more appealing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A push toward relying more on renewable energy for bitcoin mining could make the underperforming solar industry more attractive, star fund manager Cathie Wood said at a cryptocurrency conference Thursday. The value of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has dropped approximately 30% this month due in...
Currenciestoysmatrix.com

Ethereum warning: Crypto to get ‘much higher down the road’ amid value collapse risks | Personal Finance | Finance

Market forecaster Jim Bianco discussed the driving factors behind the price of cryptocurrencies and said there was a “wider picture” which showed “promise” for long term positives in coins like Bitcoin and Etherium. He explained behind cryptocurrencies was a large movement seeking to decentralise finance away from banks and other institutions which were causing systems to be remade. But the market expert added cryptocurrencies were also being influenced by an “out of control casino” where people wildly bet on crypto prices falling or rising.
Energy Industryforkast.news

Hong Kong crypto exchanges seek to wash hands of dirty power problem

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced that it is committed to becoming carbon-negative within 18 months, following carbon-neutral initiatives launched by Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Seychelles-registered BitMEX. Fast Facts:. The energy consumption associated with cryptocurrencies has been in the spotlight recently, with Tesla founder Elon Musk meeting...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Bitcoin (BTC) is Here to Stay, Says ARK's Cathie Wood

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathie Wood, the CEO and Chief Investment Officer at ARK Investment Management LLC, said country officials will fail to shut down Bitcoin. Prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have slumped recently as...
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

Breaking Down Elon Musk’s Misunderstandings About Bitcoin

Bitcoiners yearn for the good old days of great debates with informed critics who were up for the intellectual challenge. It allowed the community to hone its thought processes, build knowledge and skills to widen the debate and discussion, and generally strengthen our resolve and commitment to our investment thesis.
Businessdecrypt.co

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Are Pushing Dogecoin for Payments—And BitPay Data Backs Them Up

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, two of Dogecoin's most famous fans, have been publicly pushing the idea that the meme token is becoming a legitimate utility for payments. Musk has been talking to Dogecoin developers—as he tweeted and as Decrypt reported in depth—about how to make the coin faster for everyday payments. Dogecoin developer Ross Nicoll told Decrypt that Musk's aim is to make Dogecoin easy enough to use for a cup of coffee.
Marketsetftrends.com

Joel Shulman on Crypto: “We’re Not Touching It Anytime Soon”

In a recent appearance on Fox Business, Joel Shulman, CEO of ERShares, made it abundantly clear that crypto wasn’t something ERShares would be investing in for the foreseeable future. He went on to enumerate his reasoning for why: the high environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, that crypto is a potentially...