Writer Shares Stories of What Young Women May Not Know

Courtney Zoffness is the guest. Her new book, Spilt Milk, is out now from McSweeney’s. Brad Listi: I was reading the interview you did with Lynn Steger Strong for The Paris Review. I had Lynn on this show; I love her book Want. And one of the things she said was the pandemic, it’s kind of forced us to reexamine a lot of things, and think about writing and why any of us do this. And when I think about the issue of how to make a living and do this very hard work—writing a book is hard. It takes a lot of time and energy. And then, you know, 9,999 times out of 10,000, the book goes out to the world and it’s certainly not going to deliver any kind of windfall, you know what I’m saying? Even very, very good books. There’s so many really good books that go out there and 500 people find them. And lucky for them. Lucky for them. But the math of it can stagger me sometimes. And yet here I am on episode 700 and something of this show. I’m still interested in talking to writers. I’m still trying to write. I’m 45 years old. Why are we doing this? Do you know what I’m saying?