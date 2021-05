When looking at the Winnipeg Jets you’d expect the likes of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler or Kyle Connor to be the star. However, this season it’s been their 2014 ninth overall pick, Nikolaj Ehlers. The 2014 draft class is finally paying off, especially for the Jets. The 6 foot 172-pound left-winger is finally coming into his own after a great season last year that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has finally come Jets fans, Nikolaj Ehlers is having an MVP type season.