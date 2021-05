This article is part of our DraftKings AFL series. This is our first week of the lobby and lineups all being out for Saturday before a game is played (the tradition until the interruptions of the 2020 season), so we don't have any idea of how this Round 10 will go outside of the batch of team sheets all released well ahead of first bounce. As a result, there's even more time to think things through, whether that means stacking your lineup with a bunch of guys from Western's unorthodox lineup, or looking for value in the other games between clubs in and outside of the top 8.