newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

As US Casinos Enjoy Record Reopening, COVID Keeps Most Canadian Venues Closed

By Steve Bittenbender
casino.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe differences between Canadian and American casinos cannot be any starker. Earlier this month, the American Gaming Association reported a record-tying start to 2021 as US gross gaming revenue surpassed $11 billion for the first quarter of 2021. That comes less than a year after COVID-19 forced the closure of every casino in the country last spring. It also comes as many US gaming facilities still have had to handle a number of emergency regulations, like reduced capacity, because of the pandemic.

www.casino.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sydney Venues#Southern Ontario#Southern Provinces#Casino Nova Scotia#Casino Org#Caesars Windsor#Casino Niagara#Mohegan Entertainment#Reopenings#Covid 19 Tracker Canada#Canadian Casinos#Reopening Plans#Indoor Venues#Provincial Capital#Moncton#Racetracks#Halifax#Properties#Gross Gaming Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
Country
Canada
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HobbiesField & Stream

Talks Underway to Reopen Canadian Border

Since March 2020, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel, including recreation and tourism. But preliminary discussions are now underway to open the border, possibly in time for summer fishing. According to CBC News in Canada, an official said that the increase in vaccinations has spurred discussions between...
Gamblingatlantanews.net

Canadians Are Spending More Time at Online Casinos Since Covid-19

The Canadian online gambling industry has had both winners and losers since it was established. The pandemic has made this fact even more apparent. The biggest names in the industry have had different ways to deal with the increasing number of players. While land-based casinos lost billions of dollars, betting sites managed to make more profits.
LifestyleTravelPulse

US, Canada, Mexico Keeping Land Borders Closed Through June 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced that the U.S.’ land borders with both Canada and Mexico will remain closed to all nonessential travel through at least June 21. As before, trade transportation and other essential crossings will still be sanctioned. This marks the fourteenth time that the...
Public HealthWashington Times

U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada weigh reopening COVID-19 closed borders

The governments of Mexico and Canada are taking the first tentative steps to reopen their borders to the U.S. that have been shut down by the global coronavirus pandemic, complicating both business and personal cross-border ties. The Reuters news agency reported Tuesday that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he...
TravelFlight Global.com

Canadian travel sector presses government for reopening strategy

Representatives from Canada’s airlines, airports and tourism sector have called on the government to quickly develop a national strategy to reopen the country to travel. The appeal comes amid a ramp-up of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, and the industry is eager to begin building back its business. Canada has...
Public Healthyourdecommissioningnews.com

The immunization rate is 57.8% in Canada Covid-19 | News | East Sound

TheThe data in this article was updated on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 PM EST. In addition, 21,300 new doses have been delivered to the provinces and territories, with a total of 25390194 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories used 86.41% of their stock of available vaccines.
Gamblinggamingpost.ca

Casino Rama’s Sights Set On August Reopening

Operated by Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, the popular gaming venue has remained shuttered since over a year ago when the global health crisis first spiralled out of control. A successful reopening in a few months from now depends on how quickly vaccines are rolled out to Ontario residents. Reopening Will...
Public Healthhuddle.today

Nova Scotia Will Start Five-Phase Reopening Plan June 1

HALIFAX—The Nova Scotia government released the details of its long-awaited reopening plan today. During a Covid-19 update May 28, premier Iain Rankin revealed the province will begin loosening restrictions on June 2, using a five-phase approach that will roll out over the course of the summer. “This is a big...