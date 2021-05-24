As US Casinos Enjoy Record Reopening, COVID Keeps Most Canadian Venues Closed

The differences between Canadian and American casinos cannot be any starker. Earlier this month, the American Gaming Association reported a record-tying start to 2021 as US gross gaming revenue surpassed $11 billion for the first quarter of 2021. That comes less than a year after COVID-19 forced the closure of every casino in the country last spring. It also comes as many US gaming facilities still have had to handle a number of emergency regulations, like reduced capacity, because of the pandemic.