May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Eau Claire Healthy Communities wants you to help promote mental wellness in our community through a new medium: chalk. According to County Health Rankings from 2021, Eau Claire County residents on average report four mentally unhealthy days in the past 30 days, making mental health one of the top health concerns in the area. “Be kind to yourself, and if you need help, just reach out and let someone know,” said TJ Atkins, Eau Claire Healthy Communities Mental Health Action Team co-chair in a media release, “because we all do better when we all do better.”