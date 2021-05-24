Tomlinson: Working from home may not be good for employers
Vaccinated people may be cleared to resume their lives as usual before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has changed our behaviors forever, and our workplaces will never be the same. More than 95 percent of American consumers say at least one lifestyle change they made in response to the coronavirus will become permanent, according to the consulting firm Accenture. Among the most popular were working from home, changing travel patterns and a desire to shop locally.www.houstonchronicle.com