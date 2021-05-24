THE REAR END: Crawlin’ in the Pollen

With picnic season around the corner, many people have picked up plastic dinnerware from Ikea to bring to the beach or the park. It turns out, it may not be safe to use. The Swedish home giant has recalled 159,000 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mugs in the United States and Canada. (Recalls were announced in other countries as well, but the full extent of the global recall was not clear.) According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ikea received 123 reports of these products breaking, causing hot food or liquid to leak out. There were four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Ikea did not respond to a request for more information on how these products malfunctioned.