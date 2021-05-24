newsbreak-logo
Eau Claire, WI

Submit Your Films for This Year's EC International Film Festival!

Calling all film lovers and creators! If you appreciate the world of cinema, you are in luck. This October, a film festival will take center stage in Eau Claire (performing arts pun intended), and they're looking for your films to feature. The Eau Claire International Film Festival is slated for...

