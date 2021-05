SEDALIA — After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 high school boys golf season, Hickman coach Aaron Heath had a decision to make regarding his team's personnel. “We decided to keep all the boys to try to fill teams. We had 20, which was a pretty large number for boys golf in high school,” Heath said. “We worked on it and we were able to get the boys up here. I'm super proud of the boys this year. It all kind of came together.”