Texas Football: Overshown ready to become elite under Kwiatkowski
There's bound to be some new stars step up to the forefront for the Texas football program this fall under the direction of a new coaching regime. New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his newly formed staff are looking to instill a more promising direction for this program compared to the latter years under former head coach Tom Herman.