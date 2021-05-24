The temperature rollercoaster continues

Showers and Thunderstorms remain possible for the latter part of Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible, but widespread impacts are not expected. As the storms clear our area, we will be left with cooler and drier air funneling into the area for the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend. Highs in the low 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower is possible Saturday, but most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. More substantial clearing of the clouds will occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds. Sunshine will also be plentiful for Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s for your Memorial Day with lows dropping into the upper 50′s. Rain chances make their way back into the forecast for the middle part of next week as a disturbance makes its way towards us.