San Diego Padres vs Houston Astros 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Houston, TX, on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Padres are heading to the plate looking to rebound from a 6-5 defeat at the hand of the Milwaukee Brewers last time out. Miguel Diaz took the loss for San Diego and fell to 2-1 on the year. The team is currently sitting on a 32-19 record, taking 1st place in the National League West Division.