Calm, cloudy and drizzly Monday in the U.P. but getting stormy in the evening

Warm and humid air returns to the Upper Peninsula Monday as a strengthening system over the Northern Plains directs a strong southerly flow into the region. Drizzle and light rain shower chances occur in the day, but as the warm sector of the frontal system enters the Western U.P. in the evening it will produce scattered rain and few thunderstorms in a west-to-east spread overnight. Thunderstorms can produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds over 35 mph and small hail. The frontal system takes on NNE track over Northwestern Ontario, maintaining the rain and thunderstorm chances over the U.P. into Tuesday. The front is expected to exit east by Tuesday evening.