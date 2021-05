Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. With nearly 150 million Americans vaccinated, we are beginning to see a light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel. People are slowly returning to some semblance of normal life—visiting with grandparents, sending kids to school in person, and planning vacations. But as we look to the months and years ahead, we must continue to be vigilant about doing all we can now to minimize the spread of COVID-19.