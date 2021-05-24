Postgame Report: Brooks, Morant lead Grizzlies to 112-109 victory over Jazz in Game 1

The Memphis Grizzlies knocked off the Utah Jazz to take a 1-0 lead in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs with a 112-109 victory on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant put together another breakout performance in their playoff debuts to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Brooks’ 31 points, 7 rebounds, two blocks and two steals were crucial as the Grizzlies held onto their lead in the second and third quarters. Morant took over in the fourth quarter to fend off the Jazz comeback bid, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. In his playoff debut, Brooks became the seventh player in the last 10 postseasons to score over 30 points. Morant finished the night as one of nine players under the age of 22 to score 25 plus in his NBA Playoffs debut.