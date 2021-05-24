newsbreak-logo
NBA

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds Game 2 Preview, Prediction: How to Back Denver Coming Off Loss (May 24)

By Phillip Kall
actionnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers were able to take the series opener, 123-109, on Saturday night for the biggest margin of victory on the playoffs’ opening day. The key for Portland was its 19-of-40 shooting from behind the arc. Since the Blazers’ playoff push started on April 27, their 43.2% 3-point percentage ranked first in the league to close the regular season, per NBA.com. We’ll see if they can keep the hot hand throughout the playoffs, though.

Carmelo Anthony
Anfernee Simons
Jamal Murray
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
Denver Nuggets
