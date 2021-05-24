Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds Game 2 Preview, Prediction: How to Back Denver Coming Off Loss (May 24)
The Portland Trail Blazers were able to take the series opener, 123-109, on Saturday night for the biggest margin of victory on the playoffs’ opening day. The key for Portland was its 19-of-40 shooting from behind the arc. Since the Blazers’ playoff push started on April 27, their 43.2% 3-point percentage ranked first in the league to close the regular season, per NBA.com. We’ll see if they can keep the hot hand throughout the playoffs, though.www.actionnetwork.com