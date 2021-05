Michigan is updating its mask mandate to more closely align it with the latest federal guidance, which provides more freedom for individuals who are fully vaccinated. On Friday, May 14, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced that beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, Michiganders will no longer be required to wear a mask outdoors in any setting. Individuals who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask indoors, while those who have not been fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face covering indoors until July 1.