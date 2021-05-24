newsbreak-logo
Politicians to debate Marcus Rashford’s petition to end child food poverty

Marcus Rashford's petition will be debated in Westminster (PA Wire)

Footballer Marcus Rashford’s petition to end child food poverty will be debated in Westminster on Monday.

More than 1.1 million people signed the petition after the England and Manchester United forward launched a mission to ensure no child goes hungry.

The petition called for the Government to expand access to free school meals and provide meals and activities during school holidays.

The Westminster Hall debate will start at 4.30pm and a minister will respond on behalf of the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned Rashford to announce a U-turn over providing free meals to disadvantaged children during the Christmas holidays in November.

Speaking at the time, Rashford said: “I very much welcome the steps that have been taken to combat child food poverty in the UK.

“There is still so much more to do, and my immediate concern is the approximate 1.7 million children who miss out on free school meals, holiday provision and Healthy Start vouchers because their family income isn’t quite low enough, but the intent the Government have shown today is nothing but positive and they should be recognised for that.

“The steps made today will improve the lives of near 1.7 million children in the UK over the next 12 months, and that can only be celebrated.”

