We have been experiencing a bit of a cold snap here in Montgomery County heading into mid-May. Many folks call this a “Blackberry Winter,” or maybe even “sprinter” (spring + winter). Our average overnight lows in the month of May start to tick up into the low 50s, but lately our overnight lows have prompted frost advisories and tucking in our tender annuals at night. Normally, our last overnight frost takes place on April 22nd or before. So what is this Blackberry Winter all about?