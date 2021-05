The Bitcoin price has been increasing for a couple of days but was rejected as soon as it reached the $40,855 resistance level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) After closing at $38,361 yesterday, BTC/USD gained pace above the $40,500 resistance level today, although the top coin failed to settle above this level, sliding below the 9-day moving average. The Bitcoin price has begun a downside correction and it is currently trading around the $38,519 level. However, if there is a daily close above $40,000, the Bitcoin price might start a steady increase in the coming sessions.