China Box Office: 'F9' Clocks up $137 Million in its Opening Lap

By Patrick Frater
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“F9” roared into the lead at the China box office, where the “Fast and Furious” franchise has repeatedly lapped faster than in North America. On its first weekend in China the film grossed $137 million, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. More from Variety. That gave it an 83%...

Box Office: ‘F9’ Eyes Massive $150 Million-Plus Debut Overseas

“F9” could send the box office into overdrive when it debuts overseas this weekend. The latest entry in Universal’s high-octane franchise, which opens in Korea, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Russia and China in the coming days, is expected to bring in at least $150 million to $180 million at the international box office. Industry analysts are offering a wide range, which could balloon even higher, because it’s hard to track initial grosses in foreign markets even when the world isn’t rebounding from a pandemic. As different parts of the globe recover from COVID-19 at different paces, it’s especially challenging to forecast box office ticket sales.
MoviesScreendaily

China box office: ‘Wrath Of Man’ grosses $17.5m in first week

Hollywood films made a reappearance at the China box office over the weekend May 14-16, according to figures from Artisan Gateway, with both Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man and the re-release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King entering the top five. Wrath Of Man, an...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Box Office: ‘Spiral’ Saws Off $8.8 Million Debut Weekend

Spiral: From the Book of Saw topped the domestic box office by default this weekend, with a slightly underwhelming (even on a Covid-curve) $8.725 million. Yes, the R-rated, $20 million Saw sequel/revamp might have opened much closer to Saw 3-D ($24.23 million in 2010) than Hostel 2 ($8.2 million in 2007) sans Covid-specific complications. The film would be boasting a mix of old (Darren Lynn Bousman returning after directing Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV) and the new (Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson dealing with a Jigsaw copycat sans many ties to the previous eight movies) opening in a flashy pre-Memorial Day weekend frame (May 15, 2020) just as John Wick: Chapter 3 had scored a year prior. Armed with good (for a Saw sequel) reviews, generational nostalgia for the franchise and flashy marketing, Spiral may have been the jolt the Saw franchise needed.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘F9’ Speeds to Explosive $160 Million-Plus Opening Overseas

After COVID-19, “Fast & Furious” is just as popular as ever in China. After two days in theaters, Universal’s “F9” has racked up $105 million from the Chinese box office — including $59 million on Friday — and is estimated for a $160 million-plus opening from its release in eight markets.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“F9” Heading For $150M+ Overseas Opening

If the “F9: The Fast Saga” reviews yesterday seemed early – there’s an obvious reason. Though not hitting the U.S. and several major western markets until June 25th, the franchise action sequel is opening in several major global markets in the next few days including Korea, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Russia and China.
MoviesNewsTimes

Powerful 'F9' Debut Injects Horsepower Into Korean Box Office

South Korea claimed to have had the honor of being the first country in the world where “F9” revved into commercial release – the distinction can only have been a matter of hours, as Hong Kong cinemas followed later the same day, on May 19 – and it proved a smart choice. The franchise film finally injected some horsepower into the Korean box office, with a tap on the accelerator from Korean-American star Kang Sung back for a fourth lap.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Cliff Walkers' Holds Off 'Wrath of Man' at China Box Office

Zhang Yimou’s period espionage thriller “Cliff Walkers” ran out a comfortable winner at the mainland Chinese box office, ahead of other holdovers and new release titles including Jason Statham-starring “Wrath of Man.”. “Cliff Walkers” dropped only 32% between its second and third weekends, taking $16.6 million between Friday and Sunday,...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

‘F9′ sets pandemic record with $162.4 million overseas as ‘Spiral’ wins domestic box office again

The new “Fast & Furious” film proved to be a major driving force at the international box office. More than a month before its release in the United States, “F9″ grossed $162.4 million during its debut weekend of May 21-23 in eight countries, setting a new high mark for an American movie during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

F9 revving up for a huge $150M overseas opening weekend

F9 gets to speed out of the blocks in overseas territories this weekend, leaving the U.S. release stuck on the grid awaiting a July 25 greenlight, followed a few weeks later by the stalled U.K. getaway on July 8th. Experts are predicting that the latest entry in Universal’s phenomenally successful franchise will make the most of this head-start by generating upwards of $150M from Korea, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Russia and China.
MoviesGamespot

F9 Cruises Past $160 Million For International Opening Weekend

F9 opened at international theaters over the weekend, and it blasted off with $162.4 million globally. This includes a whopping $135.6 million from China alone. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ticket sales for F9 in China were "as strong as pre-pandemic times." In China, F9 is the first movie from Hollywood to make more than $100 million over its opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
MoviesSiliconera

Demon Slayer Movie Global Box Office Revenue Exceeds 477 Million Dollars

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train remains a certified hit. Revenue for the Demon Slayer movie has now exceeded 51.7 billion yen, or 477 million dollars, globally. Domestically, the film sits at over 40 billion yen or 367 million dollars. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]. Additionally, this is the first time a...