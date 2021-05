Shares in Europe have taken the lead for 2021 returns among the world’s main equity regions (based upon returns for a set of exchange-listed funds through May 26.) Over the past month, Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VGK) has displaced US stocks as the year-to-date performance leader. At yesterday’s close, VGK was up 14.3% so far in 2021, edging out the 12.5% gain for SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY).