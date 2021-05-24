newsbreak-logo
8th-seeded Grizzlies take opener with top-seeded Jazz

By Associated Press
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Dillon Brooks had 31 points and seven rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 112-109 Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies put the Western Conference's top seed in an early hole. Game 2 of the series...

